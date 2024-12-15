Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 1,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

