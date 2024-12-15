Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 63.4% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $227.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.53. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.