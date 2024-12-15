Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in November

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the November 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,341. Redeia Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

