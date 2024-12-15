Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on December 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on November 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/13/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) on 11/13/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 9/24/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 9/24/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 9/19/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AES (NYSE:AES) on 9/19/2024.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of REGN traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $731.30. The stock had a trading volume of 696,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,147. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $849.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,004.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $728.68 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.90.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson assumed office on January 3, 2023. Jackson’s current term ends on January 3, 2025. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

