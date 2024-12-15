Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RNSHF remained flat at $42.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Renishaw to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

