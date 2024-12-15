Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSVRW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

