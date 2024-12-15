Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Reservoir Media Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RSVRW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
About Reservoir Media
