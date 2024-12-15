Reviewing Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Osisko Mining and Timberline Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osisko Mining and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Osisko Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Osisko Mining beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

