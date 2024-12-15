RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,722.08. This trade represents a 11.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,844 shares of company stock valued at $119,361. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.