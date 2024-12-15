Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 724.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

