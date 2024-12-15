Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 18,739 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

