Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 669,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 786.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

