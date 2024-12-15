Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 75.9% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,227.61 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,813.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,193.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

