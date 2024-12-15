Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.00). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76. The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile
Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.
