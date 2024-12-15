Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $192.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $175.93 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $872.19 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

