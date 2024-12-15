Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in November

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.