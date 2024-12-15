SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SciSparc Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 575,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,238. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

