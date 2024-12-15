Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Servotronics Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Servotronics worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

