Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.63). Approximately 2,101,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,099,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3,230.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.04.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

