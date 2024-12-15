Shell (LON:SHEL) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,492.50 ($31.46) and last traded at GBX 2,498.50 ($31.53). Approximately 7,002,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,392,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,505 ($31.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.91) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,400 ($42.91).

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shell Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,658.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,883.72%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.