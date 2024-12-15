Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.38. 219,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 919.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

