Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Decreases By 14.4%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AQB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 166,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,082. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5,842.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.