Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Decreases By 50.0%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEY remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.
About Bâloise
