Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Grows By 25.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

