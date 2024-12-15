Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 30.0%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,640.2 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.