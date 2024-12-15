Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 30.0%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,640.2 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
