Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Grows By 43.0%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLPS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.