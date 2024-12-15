Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Grows By 19.2%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $59.30 during midday trading on Friday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

Get Covivio alerts:

About Covivio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.