Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Grows By 19.2%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Covivio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $59.30 during midday trading on Friday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.
About Covivio
