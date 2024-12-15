Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases By 34.6%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 153,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 70,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 72,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,037. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

