Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Expands By 34.7%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESHA. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.1% in the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. ESH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

