Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increases By 10.2%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 457,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Expensify Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 882,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,507. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Expensify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,908.29. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $13,399.40. This represents a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,517 shares of company stock worth $512,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 178,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 482,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.