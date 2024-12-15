Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Grows By 30.7%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -257.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

