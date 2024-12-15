Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Grows By 30.7%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -257.58%.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
