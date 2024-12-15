Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Grows By 36.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 8,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. Geberit has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

