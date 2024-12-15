Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Grows By 92.8%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

GULTU stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 237,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,102. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.