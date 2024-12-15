Short Interest in Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Expands By 36.9%

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNMUF remained flat at C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of electronic components. The company provides chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also offers radio frequency identification devices, MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

