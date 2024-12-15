Short Interest in Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Expands By 36.9%

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HNMUF remained flat at C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hana Microelectronics Public
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.