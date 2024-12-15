Short Interest in Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Decreases By 36.8%

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Down 1.8 %

LSB opened at $2.50 on Friday. Lakeshore Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Get Lakeshore Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $803,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.