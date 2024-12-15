Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 17.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 756.0 days.

Otsuka stock remained flat at $20.95 during trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

