Short Interest in Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Grows By 33.3%

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Regency Affiliates Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS RAFI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

About Regency Affiliates

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.