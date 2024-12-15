Short Interest in Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Grows By 33.3%

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Regency Affiliates Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS RAFI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.
