Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Decreases By 21.8%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rio2 Trading Up 1.6 %
Rio2 stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 270,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,116. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.
About Rio2
