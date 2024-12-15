Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Decreases By 21.8%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rio2 Trading Up 1.6 %

Rio2 stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 270,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,116. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.