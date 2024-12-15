Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 33.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Shares of RYKKY stock remained flat at $22.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.
About Ryohin Keikaku
