Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Declines By 21.9%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGBAF
SES Stock Performance
About SES
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SES
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.