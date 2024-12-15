Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Declines By 21.9%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SES Stock Performance

About SES

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 16,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605. SES has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

