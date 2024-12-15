Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Drops By 30.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

SING remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,225,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $5,327.70, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $499.00.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($21.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

