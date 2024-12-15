Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 26.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
Shares of SLDPW stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Solid Power Company Profile
