Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Drops By 28.3%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Sonos Stock Performance
Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 1,236,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Sonos has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.76.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $255.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.92 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
