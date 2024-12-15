Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Drops By 17.3%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 283,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Swvl makes up about 0.2% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Swvl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Stock Up 1.6 %

Swvl stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Swvl has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

