Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Grows By 27.8%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $277.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $277.00 and a 12 month high of $340.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

