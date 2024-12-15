Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Grows By 27.8%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $277.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $277.00 and a 12 month high of $340.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51.
Tecan Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tecan Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is a Dividend King?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.