Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Decreases By 32.0%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tharimmune Stock Down 1.8 %

THAR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,459. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THAR shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Tharimmune in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

