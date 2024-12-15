Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 44.7%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,745. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

