Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declines By 24.1%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,444. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This is a positive change from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

