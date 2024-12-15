Short Interest in Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Drops By 25.0%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Viridien Stock Performance
Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $41.27 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. Viridien has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Viridien Company Profile
