Short Interest in Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Drops By 25.0%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $41.27 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. Viridien has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

