Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Update

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37. Sila Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,599,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

