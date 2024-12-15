Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
